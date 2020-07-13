Indore: Death rate in April shown was 4.8 per cent but actual was over 9 per cent

While the number of COVID-19 patients has been increasing again in city, health officials claimed witnessing a drop in number of deaths in last 12 days in city.

As many as 37 deaths were declared by the health department in 12 days but only 11 deaths took place in the month of July while 26 deaths were on April month which was added by the department in July’s bulletin after reconciliation.

Moreover, deaths in June declared by the department were 97 but it also included 34 deaths of the month of April.

However, the deaths declared by administration in the month of April were 69 but when added the deaths declared later, the total number of deaths in April was 129.

“Some of the deaths of April month are still left to be included. All deaths will be declared in few days as we received the details of these deaths late from hospital,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that these deaths were of those people who died as suspected patient but their report found positive later. “These people were not included as confirmed deaths and they were found after the audit of deaths conducted by us,” the CMHO said.

Reason behind high number of deaths

Dr Jadia said that the disease was new and number of patients was so high. “Not only patients but doctors were also afraid at that time. Hospitals were full and due to lack of awareness, people were unable to recognize symptoms and reached hospitals late,” he added.

Actual death rate in July is 1.78 but 5.99 due to April deaths

When going through the data, the death rate of month of July is 5.99 percent when included the deaths of April as well. However, the actual death rate in July is only 1.78 percent.

Death rate was shown 4.8 pc in April, actual 8.97 pc

Total 1438 patients were tested positive in April and 69 deaths were declared with which the death rate was 4.8 pc. However, when including the deaths which were declared later i.e. 60 more deaths (26 in July and 34 in June), death rate of April month reached 8.97 percent.

97 deaths shown in June which includes 34 of April

As many as 1195 patients were tested positive in the month of June and total number of deaths shown by department was 97. With these data, the percentage of death in June was 8.12 percent. But, when we decrease 34 deaths of April which was declared in June, the total number of deaths in June was 57 and the death rate would have been 4.77 percent.