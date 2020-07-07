After student tests positive, IIT- Indore takes measures to check spread of coronavirus on campus

Indore: A day after one of its PhD students tested positive for Covid-19, Indian Institute of Technology Indore here on Tuesday said that it had taken a slew of measures to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the campus.

“The institute is vigilant on the health of the other students and ensuring that adequate supplements are being provided to increase their immunity. As a precautionary measure, the quarantine period, which was scheduled to be over on July 6 is being reviewed,” a press release issued by IIT Indore.

The food is being provided to the students at their room and the top officials of the institute are regularly interacting online with the students to check on their health and address any issue, the release added.

IIT Indore claimed that it was because of the stringent institute protocol, mandating quarantine of 14 days for any student, that the spread of the disease could be contained.