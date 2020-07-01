Two IIT Indore teachers selected for international fellowship

Indore: Two teachers of Indian Institute of Technology Indore have received international recognition.

Prof Raghunath Sahoo, faculty at the Department of Physics and Prof Ram Bilas Pachori, faculty at the Department of Electrical Engineering in IIT Indore have been selected as a Fellow of Institute of Physics, United Kingdom (FInstP) and Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (FIET), United Kingdom (UK) respectively.

“FInstP is the highest level of membership attainable within Institute of Physics, UK and is for those possessing a degree in Physics and who have made a significant impact on the field of physics,” IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar said.

Sahoo is the principal investigator and team leader of ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) experiment at the European Laboratory for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva, Switzerland.