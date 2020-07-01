Two IIT Indore teachers selected for international fellowship

Indore: Two teachers of Indian Institute of Technology Indore have received international recognition.
Prof Raghunath Sahoo, faculty at the Department of Physics and Prof Ram Bilas Pachori, faculty at the Department of Electrical Engineering in IIT Indore have been selected as a Fellow of Institute of Physics, United Kingdom (FInstP) and Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (FIET), United Kingdom (UK) respectively.
“FInstP is the highest level of membership attainable within Institute of Physics, UK and is for those possessing a degree in Physics and who have made a significant impact on the field of physics,” IIT Indore public relation officer Sunil Kumar said.
Sahoo is the principal investigator and team leader of ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) experiment at the European Laboratory for Nuclear Research (CERN), Geneva, Switzerland.
He is also leading the CBM (Compressed Baryonic Matter) experiment at Dramstadt, Germany.
FIET is the highest grade of Institution of Engineering and Technology membership, awarded to those eminent professors, senior engineers, researchers, and technology leaders who have sustained high levels of achievement for several years.
The fellowship has been awarded to Pachori based on a very significant achievement in Signal Processing and Bio-medical Applications and an outstanding contribution to the profession through creativity, innovation, and reputation.