 Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Bhagwat Singh Patel Found Dead At His Residence In Bareli
Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Bhagwat Singh Patel Found Dead At His Residence In Bareli

The Bareli police have launched an investigation to ascertain the reason of his death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader and a three-time MLA from Bareli constituency Bhagwat Singh Patel was found dead in suspicious circumstances on Thursday night. Signs of injury were found on his body during preparation of final rites on Friday, raising concerns about whether his death was a result of foul play or a possible suicide.

The incident unfolded late last night when Patel was discovered in an unconscious state at his residence in Bareli. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived.

