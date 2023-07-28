 Bhopal: BJP Leader Approaches Police Over Obscene Messages
Bhopal: BJP Leader Approaches Police Over Obscene Messages

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Bhopal: BJP Leader Approaches Police Over Obscene Messages | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State spokesperson Narendra Saluja approached the district cyber crime cell on Thursday, alleging that he has been receiving video calls and obscene messages from unknown numbers for the last few days, officials said.

He further stated that when he did not take the video calls, he began receiving obscene messages. Adding to the statements, he said that as the assembly elections are approaching, it could be a move from the opposition’s side to besmirch his image.

He has pleaded with the senior cyber crime officials to probe the case and nab the culprits as soon as possible. 

