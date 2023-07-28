Indore: Rising Cases Alarm Officials, Health Department Issues Advisory | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing cases of conjunctivitis, district health department officials have issued an advisory for people for prevention and treatment of the disease.

Meanwhile, the department has also started holding special OPDs in the hospitals and also running special check-up camps for children in hostels and schools.

“We have instructed all the block medical officers and zonal medical officers to conduct health check-ups of the children by sending medical teams to hostels coming under their jurisdiction.

As children are most affected by the disease, our focus is on providing early treatment to them and to find suspected cases to break the chain of spread,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep Goyal, nodal officer of the Prevention of Blindness Programme said that prevention is the only way to stop the spread of the disease.

“Eye flu/conjunctivitis is characterised by red eyes, excessive tearing, itching, and a discharge that can be either watery or thick and yellowish. In some cases, it can cause flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, and general uneasiness.” Dr Goyal said.

He also informed about the preventive measures including maintaining good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently, not touching the eyes, and avoiding sharing personal items like towels or eye makeup.

