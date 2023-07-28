 Indore: Rising Cases Alarm Officials, Health Department Issues Advisory
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Rising Cases Alarm Officials, Health Department Issues Advisory

Indore: Rising Cases Alarm Officials, Health Department Issues Advisory

Meanwhile, the department has also started holding special OPDs in the hospitals.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Rising Cases Alarm Officials, Health Department Issues Advisory | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the increasing cases of conjunctivitis, district health department officials have issued an advisory for people for prevention and treatment of the disease.

Meanwhile, the department has also started holding special OPDs in the hospitals and also running special check-up camps for children in hostels and schools.

“We have instructed all the block medical officers and zonal medical officers to conduct health check-ups of the children by sending medical teams to hostels coming under their jurisdiction.

Read Also
Indore: NEP-2020 To Show Sea Changes In Next 5 Years: UGC Ex-Secy
article-image

As children are most affected by the disease, our focus is on providing early treatment to them and to find suspected cases to break the chain of spread,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said.

Meanwhile, Dr Pradeep Goyal, nodal officer of the Prevention of Blindness Programme said that prevention is the only way to stop the spread of the disease.

“Eye flu/conjunctivitis is characterised by red eyes, excessive tearing, itching, and a discharge that can be either watery or thick and yellowish. In some cases, it can cause flu-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, and general uneasiness.” Dr Goyal said.

He also informed about the preventive measures including maintaining good hygiene, such as washing hands frequently, not touching the eyes, and avoiding sharing personal items like towels or eye makeup.

Read Also
Bhopal: Maximum Kayakalp Funds Spend On Narela Constituency, Says Zaki
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rising Cases Alarm Officials, Health Department Issues Advisory

Indore: Rising Cases Alarm Officials, Health Department Issues Advisory

Indore: No Relief From Increasing Conjunctivitis Cases

Indore: No Relief From Increasing Conjunctivitis Cases

Madhya Pradesh: Samrasata Yatra To Enter Sendhwa On Friday

Madhya Pradesh: Samrasata Yatra To Enter Sendhwa On Friday

Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, Another Injured In Two Incidents Of Electrocution In Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: One Dead, Another Injured In Two Incidents Of Electrocution In Mahidpur

Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh

Madhya Pradesh: Agricultural Experts Inspect Crops, Offer Tips To Farmers In Rajgarh