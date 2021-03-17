Former Union Minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi passes away

The 70-year-old BJP leader had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the national capital.

The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporator in the late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra. In 2003-2004, he was appointed as MoS for Shipping in the Central government. Gandhi was re-elected with a margin of more than 200,000 votes in 2014. However, he was denied a ticket in the 2019 general polls.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu took to Twitter to express his grief. "Very sad to know about unfortunate passing away of my dear friend,former colleague in #LokSabha shri Dilip Gandhi ,who was always active, represented the people of #Ahmadnagar in #Maharashtra very ably.We will always miss him Condolences to his family @BJP4Maharashtra. Om Shanti," Prabhu tweeted.