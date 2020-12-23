Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's Subhash Nagar railway overbridge construction over, now wait begins for inauguration

BHOPAL: The construction of Subhash Nagar Railway Over Bridge (ROB) is though over but it will not be opened for public till February. The barricades installed around for the construction of Metro pillars are coming in way of the inauguration of the ROB. Besides, a rotary has been proposed around the entry of the ROB, and the construction of the same will be taken up once the barricades put up for the Metro are removed.
The Metro officials, however, claim that they have to launch four spans at the site and that will be done in a month's time. The officials of PWD and of Metro have held talks over it.
The Metro pillars erected on the stretch from Maida Mill towards the Subhash Nagar have been barricaded. The project includes launching of spans. Nearly four spans are to be launched around the site where the rotary is to be built. It will take more than a week to launch a single span.
Once the ROB becomes operational, it will not only relieve the area of traffic jams but also drastically cut short the distance from MP Nagar to railway station. It will benefit nearly 7 lakh residents around the area. The commuters from New Bhopal will be able to reach Ashoka Garden and railway station in a shorter time, conveniently.
Once the rotary is built after barricades are removed, the bridge is likely to be inaugurated. The rotary here is necessitated to ensure better traffic management. The rotary proposed around is to be built to make way for the traffic from MP Nagar side to reach the ROB. Also, it is required to avoid accidents and collision of vehicles as the traffic coming out of the ROB and entering it, will meet at the point. It may lead to chaos and collisions of vehicles. The rotary will be helpful in traffic management at the point.
'In a month's time'
"The spans will be launched in a month's time. We've given the go-ahead for rotary around the Metro pillars to PWD officials," said Hariom Sharma, Metro engineering section head.
'Once rotary comes up'
"The bridge will be made operational once the rotary comes up around. The rotary is required for traffic management and to avoid any collision of vehicles at the point," Adeeb Rehmaan, Railways deputy city engineer, said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)