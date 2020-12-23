Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal's Subhash Nagar railway overbridge construction over, now wait begins for inauguration

BHOPAL: The construction of Subhash Nagar Railway Over Bridge (ROB) is though over but it will not be opened for public till February. The barricades installed around for the construction of Metro pillars are coming in way of the inauguration of the ROB. Besides, a rotary has been proposed around the entry of the ROB, and the construction of the same will be taken up once the barricades put up for the Metro are removed.

The Metro officials, however, claim that they have to launch four spans at the site and that will be done in a month's time. The officials of PWD and of Metro have held talks over it.

The Metro pillars erected on the stretch from Maida Mill towards the Subhash Nagar have been barricaded. The project includes launching of spans. Nearly four spans are to be launched around the site where the rotary is to be built. It will take more than a week to launch a single span.