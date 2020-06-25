Bhopal: Subhash Nagar rail overbridge to be inaugurated in August

The railway overbridge (ROB) at Subhash Nagar railway crossing will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in first week of August.

The ROB is under construction and once it is inaugurated, it will relieve heavy traffic congestion around the area. It will also give a direct connectivity to new Bhopal to railway station.

Due to the incomplete bridge the area witnesses traffic congestion every day.

Former minister and local MLA Vishwas Sarang who visited the construction site on Thursday said that the bridge is almost complete and it will be inaugurated in August.