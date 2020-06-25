Bhopal: Subhash Nagar rail overbridge to be inaugurated in August

The railway overbridge (ROB) at Subhash Nagar railway crossing will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in first week of August.
The ROB is under construction and once it is inaugurated, it will relieve heavy traffic congestion around the area. It will also give a direct connectivity to new Bhopal to railway station.
Due to the incomplete bridge the area witnesses traffic congestion every day.
Former minister and local MLA Vishwas Sarang who visited the construction site on Thursday said that the bridge is almost complete and it will be inaugurated in August.
He also spoke to the officials of construction agency and asked them to finish the work at the earliest.
Sarang said the Congress government had restricted the development projects initiated by the former BJP government.
Now, that BJP has returned to power all the development projects will catch speed, he said. The ROB is one of the projects that has expedited now, he said. The MLA said that the bridge will be completed by July 31.
