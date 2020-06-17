Bhopal: Railways Foot Over Bridge dead weight cut down by 200kg per meter square

BHOPAL: Railway has reduced ‘dead-load’ of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Bhopal Railway station by 200kg per meter square. In February this year, a slab of a ramp connecting the FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station had collapsed leaving nine injured. The FOB was constructed in 1992.

The railway team while looking into the causes of the incident came to conclusion that FOB dead load (its own weight) had gone to to nearly 560 kilogram per meter square. The decision was taken to bring it down to 360 kg per meter square.

As per Railway, repairing and renovation undertaken during last few years had led to the increase in the FOB’s ‘dead load’ drastically, the team concluded.