Bhopal: Railways Foot Over Bridge dead weight cut down by 200kg per meter square

BHOPAL: Railway has reduced ‘dead-load’ of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Bhopal Railway station by 200kg per meter square. In February this year, a slab of a ramp connecting the FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station had collapsed leaving nine injured. The FOB was constructed in 1992.
The railway team while looking into the causes of the incident came to conclusion that FOB dead load (its own weight) had gone to to nearly 560 kilogram per meter square. The decision was taken to bring it down to 360 kg per meter square.
As per Railway, repairing and renovation undertaken during last few years had led to the increase in the FOB’s ‘dead load’ drastically, the team concluded.
Then, the railway had repaired the slab and resumed passengers’ movement on FOB. Due to train operations and rush of passengers, it was not possible for the Railway to undertake the required repair work on FOB then, but the lockdown provided it the much required opportunity. To bring down the dead weight, the teams removed rusted joints, and other unnecessary load was lifted, while additional girder supports was given for PSC slab to reduce its dead load. The ‘dead-load’ of FOB has been reduced by 200kg per meter square.
