Coronavirus in Bhopal: Twelve jawans of 17th Battalion diagnosed with virus

BHOPAL: After policemen, now jawans of battalions in bulk have been infected with covid-19 while discharging their duty in city.
Twelve jawans of 17th Battalion were reported corona positive on Tuesday. The Jawans were deployed in Banganga slums after coronavirus took into its grip the area. With 47 positives cases reported on Tuesday, the city patient count on Tuesday stands at 2423. So far 74 deaths have been reported in the capital.
Earlier, the police personnel had infected with virus after they coming in contact with Jamatis in Mosque. Similarly, after Banganga was declared a hotspot, the jawans were deployed in the area to ensure compliance of the physical distancing and also to provide security to medicos. The services of jawans were also taken in shifting the corona suspects to quarantine centre. Besides, five cases came from Kotwali areas.
One jawan was tested positive for corona from CRPF Bangrasia, with this the number of personnel contacting the infection has gone to three. Five halls and barracks have been vacated and converted into quarantine centre. Earlier, the two were admitted to AIIMS, one after being cured was discharged, another is recuperating.
SDM Rajesh Gupta said, the jawans were deployed in Banganga slums while on duty contacted the infection. “These jawans of 17th Battalion were housed in a dharamshala at Aishbag and not allowed to visit their home keeping in mind the safety of their families from the infection.” However, now they have fallen sickand hospitalized, informed the SDM, adding that five of them were admitted to Pt. Khushilal Sharma Govt. (Autonomous) Ayurveda College and Institute, Bhopal. Seven jawans were admitted to seven have been admitted to Chirayu Hospital.
Besides, the CRPF men, three more call centre employees handling 108 ambulance service at C-21 Mall have been reported positive. One case was reported from Bharat Nagar where a man has been diagnosed with the infection. Four days ago, his elder brother had contacted corona.
