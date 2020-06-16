Coronavirus in Bhopal: Twelve jawans of 17th Battalion diagnosed with virus

BHOPAL: After policemen, now jawans of battalions in bulk have been infected with covid-19 while discharging their duty in city.

Twelve jawans of 17th Battalion were reported corona positive on Tuesday. The Jawans were deployed in Banganga slums after coronavirus took into its grip the area. With 47 positives cases reported on Tuesday, the city patient count on Tuesday stands at 2423. So far 74 deaths have been reported in the capital.

Earlier, the police personnel had infected with virus after they coming in contact with Jamatis in Mosque. Similarly, after Banganga was declared a hotspot, the jawans were deployed in the area to ensure compliance of the physical distancing and also to provide security to medicos. The services of jawans were also taken in shifting the corona suspects to quarantine centre. Besides, five cases came from Kotwali areas.