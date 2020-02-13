10 injured as ramp of bridge collapses at Bhopal Railway station

Bhopal: At least 10 people were injured after a portion of railway bridge ramp at Bhopal station collapsed on Thursday.

A major tragedy was averted as parcel was kept under the portion that collapsed, else the casualties would have been massive.

It happened around 9 am when Tirupati Express was standing at platform number 3.

The portion of the ramp collapsed and fell. Passengers on the ramp were injured after falling from a height of around seven metres.

There is a stall under the bridge. It was also damaged. A vendor was also injured.

The portion of the ramp was built in 1991 and inspection was done in March 2019. However, officials failed to find any issues in the structure.