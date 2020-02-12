Bhopal: MP Minister Priyavrat Singh's anger leads to power firm MD's shifting

BHOPAL: Anger of Energy Minister Priyavrat Singh led to shifting of managing director of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL), Vishesh Gadpale, on Wednesday.
Gadpale has been shifted to Mantralaya as deputy secretary. Manish Singh, deputy secretary of urban development and housing department, has been posted as managing director of MPMKVVCL.
The minister was angry with Gadpale’s style of working. Besides that, commissioner of Panchayat Raj, Sandeep Yadav, has been made commissioner of Mandi Board. The post of Mandi Board has been lying vacant for over one and a half years.
Agriculture minister Sachin Yadav was angry with Anay Dwivedi who was posted to the Board.
It was because of Yadav that, despite Dwivedi’s posting, he was not allowed to join there.
Dwivedi’s transfer to Mandi Board was stopped. After signing the transfer file, Chief Minister Kamal Nath left for Delhi.
Some of the IAS officers will be transferred next week.
