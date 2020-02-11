Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar accuses administration of bias, seeks own suspension

Hoshangabad: Tehsildar Devanand Gajbhiye has accused district administration of harassing him because of his case.
He made the accusation in a letter on Friday. In the letter written to the Principal Secretary of revenue, Gajbhiye sought his own suspension.
He has one year to retire. In his letter, Gajbhiye wrote that after he had shifted and settled in the city he was transferred to another place just 15 days after his joining.
He wrote a letter to the collector to reconsider the decision.
The administration did not take any action on his letter even after his one month of working in Hoshangabad, the letter said.
He blamed the administration for depriving his right to live. Since he was left without any designation, he did not get his salary, the letter said.
The deteriorating financial state of the family caused mental pressure to him, the letter said
He alleged that the district administration has given him sleepless nights since August. He requested the department to suspend him till his service period ends.
Suspended government employees are allowed certain allowances even if there any case is registered against them. Gajbhiye has been deprived of salary since August.
He urged the department to release his letter of suspension at the earliest so that his family might lead a normal life with a proper source of income.
On the pretext of the letter, additional district magistrate KD Tripathi said Gajbhiye did not take over as Tehsildar of Bankhedi in time. The administration deputed another officer to the Tehsil.
Gajbhiye was under an investigation after the matter was reported to the Narmadapuram division. He was deployed to Dolariya Tensil, but he did not join there too, said Tripathi.
Sources said a charge sheet was being filed against Gajbhiye.
Gajbhiye has been Nayab Tehsildar since 1985 and transferred to several districts. He has always invited controversies since his deputation. He had never been on good terms with his colleagues and seniors.
Nevertheless, Gajbhiye was not available at his office and over telephone to verify the allegations against him.
