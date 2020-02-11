Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar accuses administration of bias, seeks own suspension

Hoshangabad: Tehsildar Devanand Gajbhiye has accused district administration of harassing him because of his case.

He made the accusation in a letter on Friday. In the letter written to the Principal Secretary of revenue, Gajbhiye sought his own suspension.

He has one year to retire. In his letter, Gajbhiye wrote that after he had shifted and settled in the city he was transferred to another place just 15 days after his joining.

He wrote a letter to the collector to reconsider the decision.

The administration did not take any action on his letter even after his one month of working in Hoshangabad, the letter said.

He blamed the administration for depriving his right to live. Since he was left without any designation, he did not get his salary, the letter said.