Bhopal: After suicide of colleague, women guest scholars to tonsure their heads in protest

BHOPAL: Suicide by a guest sports officer Sanjay Kumar on Monday has raised the temperatures of protesting guest scholars. Seeing no financial aid coming to support the distressed family of the deceased, irate women guest scholars have decided to start tonsure their heads from next week, if things don’t change. They have also decided to take permission for euthanasia.
The protest venue of guest scholars, Shahjehani Park wears a gloomy look after suicide by Sanjay. Some of the scholars rushed to Umaria after the sad news. Guest scholars collected Rs 17,500 to provide immediate relief to the family members of the deceased.
“Though Sanjay didn’t get his honorarium for past six months but no one from the higher education department came to help his family members. Even the district administration did not provide any financial aid to the distressed family members,” said a guest scholar, DP Singh.
Plight of guest scholars and their family members could be judged by the fact that they did not have money for ambulance to carry the body to their native place.
The protesting guest scholars in Bhopal have decided to intensify their stir. President of association, Deveraj Singh said that apart from Sanjay, Sami Khare died of heart attack. Another guest scholar Sushma Shukla suffered a paralytic attack under stress. One woman scholar had to gone under depression after termination of her pregnancy, he added.
Singh cited several other incidents of sufferings where guest scholars could not get proper treatment for themselves and family members. Several scholars could not deposit fees of their children, pay rent of the house etc.
