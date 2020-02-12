Bhopal: After suicide of colleague, women guest scholars to tonsure their heads in protest

BHOPAL: Suicide by a guest sports officer Sanjay Kumar on Monday has raised the temperatures of protesting guest scholars. Seeing no financial aid coming to support the distressed family of the deceased, irate women guest scholars have decided to start tonsure their heads from next week, if things don’t change. They have also decided to take permission for euthanasia.

The protest venue of guest scholars, Shahjehani Park wears a gloomy look after suicide by Sanjay. Some of the scholars rushed to Umaria after the sad news. Guest scholars collected Rs 17,500 to provide immediate relief to the family members of the deceased.

“Though Sanjay didn’t get his honorarium for past six months but no one from the higher education department came to help his family members. Even the district administration did not provide any financial aid to the distressed family members,” said a guest scholar, DP Singh.