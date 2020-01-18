Bhopal: JAYS founder and Cong MLA comes in support of protesting guest scholars

BHOPAL: Jai Adivasi Yuva Sanghathan (JAYS) has come out in support of guest scholars protesting at Shahjehani Park in the state capital for more than a month.

Founder member of JAYS and Congress MLA Hiralal Alawa visited the protesting guest scholars on Saturday and expressed his support for them.

Alawa said that large numbers of guest scholars have given their golden period of life and career teaching in colleges.

“The way they have been put out of colleges after appointment of PSC selected assistant professors, they have nowhere to go,” said Alawa. I am sure that the state government will definitely help them as Congress has also mentioned it in its vachan patra but if it doesn’t JAYS will come and sit with these protesting guest faculty members, he added.

Guest scholars association, Devraj Singh said that it had been over 40 days that they have been sitting in Shahjehani Park but government hasn’t come out with a solution.

Spokesperson of association, Mansoor Ali said that higher education minister Jitu Patwari is misleading people and presenting choice filling process as if it was the solution. Even leader of Opposition, Gopal Bhargava had said in the Assembly that minister had no clarity on the issue and did not provide clear answer on guest scholars, said Ali.