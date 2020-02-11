Bhopal: No option than to commit suicide with kids, says wife of guest scholar who hanged self

BHOPAL: Wife of guest scholar (sports officer) Sanjay Kumar who committed suicide by hanging on Monday has said that higher education minister should provide relief to her family else she will be left with no option than to commit suicide.
‘Minister (higher education) should come forward and decide to help my family else I will be left with no option than to commit suicide along with family members,’ said Lalsa Devi, wife of Sanjay Kumar.
Lalsa said that Sanjay used to say quite often that he will lose job any day. He was quite under depression as he didn’t get honorarium for past six months.
“I have three children and one of them has to appear in class 10 board exams but we don’t have fees. We haven’t paid rent of our house. Future of my children is in dark,” said the woman sobbing.
Thousands of guest scholars have been rendered jobless after appointment of regular staff through PSC. Adding to their woes, they haven’t been paid honorarium for past six to eight months.
Differences have also appeared between administration and the family members. While police authorities say no suicide letter was recovered, family members and close friends insist that police had recovered one but is not revealing it.
Are you waiting for more deaths Mr CM, asks LoP
Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava targeted CM Kamal Nath asking if that (suicide) was one of the achievements his government was claiming. Thousands of guest scholars are under same stress as Sanjay who could not bear the brunt and committed suicide, said LoP. Are you waiting for more deaths Mr CM? Does Congress not care for their lives, asked Bhargava. His friends said that Sanjay was quite active in the protest.
