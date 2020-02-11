Bhopal: No option than to commit suicide with kids, says wife of guest scholar who hanged self

BHOPAL: Wife of guest scholar (sports officer) Sanjay Kumar who committed suicide by hanging on Monday has said that higher education minister should provide relief to her family else she will be left with no option than to commit suicide.

‘Minister (higher education) should come forward and decide to help my family else I will be left with no option than to commit suicide along with family members,’ said Lalsa Devi, wife of Sanjay Kumar.

Lalsa said that Sanjay used to say quite often that he will lose job any day. He was quite under depression as he didn’t get honorarium for past six months.

“I have three children and one of them has to appear in class 10 board exams but we don’t have fees. We haven’t paid rent of our house. Future of my children is in dark,” said the woman sobbing.