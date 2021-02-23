Madhya Pradesh Assembly witnesses bedlam over tribute to farmers

BHOPAL: The House witnessed bedlam on Tuesday over paying tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation in Delhi.

The Congress demanded that the members pay tribute to the farmers along with other leaders who recently passed away. In his address, Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath paid tribute to the farmers and to those who had died after consuming spurious liquor in Morena.

When Speaker Girish Gautam included the word, ‘death’, in the agenda, legislator Vijay Lakshmi Sadho said the dead farmers should have been mentioned in it. A large number of farmers had lost their lives during the agitation in Delhi, but their names had not been mentioned anywhere, which was highly condemnable, she said.

Legislator Sajjan Singh Verma said the Congress was speaking about paying tribute to the farmers. As tribute was being paid to everyone, there should not be any reason that the farmers should not be remembered, Verma said.BJP legislator Dinesh Rai said the matter pertained to Delhi. Reacting to Rai’s statement, Sadho said, “Delhi is part of India.”

Gautam, however, made it clear that there should not be any dispute over paying tribute.