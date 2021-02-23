Bhopal

Updated on

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 4.5 crore spent on bungalows of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and & other ministers

By Staff Reporter

From April last year till January this year, a sum of Rs 4.5 crore has been spent on the civil works, electricity and decoration of the bungalows.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: The government always talks about the state’s poor fiscal health, but it has spent a huge amount of money on dolling up the bungalows of the chief minister and those of his Cabinet colleagues.

After the formation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, the present regime has spent a lot of money on decorating ministers’ bungalows the way the Kamal Nath-led administration did. From April last year till January this year, a sum of Rs 4.5 crore has been spent on the civil works, electricity and decoration of the bungalows.

PWD minister Gopal Bhargava gave this information in reply to a written question of legislator Panchilal Medha. The highest amount of money was spent on the decoration of the chief minister’s bungalow. A sum of Rs 1 crore has been spent on the chief minister’s residence. A sum of Rs 17 lakh was spent on another bungalow (B-8, 74 Bungalow) of the chief minister.

After Chouhan, the second-largest amount of Rs 70 lakh was spent on the bungalow of Bhargava. Similarly, a sum of Rs 52 lakh was spent on the bungalow of home minister Narottam Mishra. A sum of Rs 34 lakh was spent on the residence of urban development minister Bhupendra Singh.

Besides, work worth Rs 10 lakh was done on the bungalows of several ministers.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in