Madhya Pradesh: After Betul, Discom seizes tractor, bike of farmers over electricity dues in Raisen

The discom officials seems to be on a recovery spree as after taking away TV, refrigerator and bikes of electricity bill defaulters in Betul district, tractor and bike of farmers in Raisen district were seized on Friday.

The officials of Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited (MKVVCL) reached Udaipura tehsil of Raisen district and seized motorcycle and a tractor of farmers who defaulted on paying their electricity dues. Sources from the MKVVCL said that the company is on recovery spree to cover revenue losses of the company during the lockdown period.

The Congress party has come down heavily on the Shivraj government over the issue. Former minister PC Sharma said that farmers, businessmen and other segments of society have suffered badly due to lockdown. Officials of the electricity department should not act in such an inhuman and insensitive manner.