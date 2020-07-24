Indore: Politics heats up over 'harassment' on the street vendor, Jitu Patwari lashes out at the administration

The incident of the overturning a handcart of an egg seller at Pipliyhana intersection has heated up the politics of the city. Along with BJP leaders, Congress has also opposed this incident.
On Friday morning, former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari came to meet the child who set up an egg shop on the cart. Jeetu Patwari met the child Paras Raikwar and assured all possible help. At the same time, Congress city president Vinay Bakaliwal also helped the child financially. Patwari said that the administration needs to have a master plan. They just are talking about driving away Corona on the basis of assumptions.
Patwari also assured of financial help to those who earn and eat daily. “How will it happen if you stop rationing and tell people to avoid Corona. You have no master plan. The BJP is holding a rally and the administration is going all blind on it. They need to interact with the businessman, cart, hawker.”
Former minister Jeetu Patwari said that the subject is about the child's safety, his cart and the poor. For whom is the administration working for? The administration is for the common man who does not have strength. Municipal workers are harassing the poor, the street vendors and the poor by taking rage money. The administration should help them, financially, but they are not doing it instead, they are separating the oppressed from above. A man who does not have a house sleeps in a crematorium, carries a family by carting them, there are thousands of such people, what is the program for them.
Jitu Patwari raised questions over the lockdown being imposed again and said that state government has failed in containing the corona spread. He said that we are going towards lockdown again, all the earlier lockdown have failed, all the efforts they have made till date have failed. “The Congress party is standing with you all the time and will stand still, but you have to make a master plan to deal with this epidemic. We have to fight this corona by running this life in some way. What is your policy for this? The administration is looking directionless. Collectors have been roaming around with sticks, rotating the entire administration. MPs are campaigning on a mare. The Congress party will mobilize against this.”
WHAT WAS THE PIPLIYHANA CASE:
At Pipliyana intersection, a child was earning a livelihood by planting eggs with family. The child said that he had been jamming since morning. The team of the corporation brought the car and said that remove the cart from here, otherwise, it will be confiscated. They were asking for 100 rupees, but they refused to give up and the handover was overturned. This broke all my eggs. The business is not happening, it has done so much damage from above. The child and family continued to curse the corporators. After the matter came to light, the leaders of both parties lodged a protest. The corporator has set up an inquiry into the matter.
