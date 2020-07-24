Indore: Politics heats up over 'harassment' on the street vendor, Jitu Patwari lashes out at the administration

The incident of the overturning a handcart of an egg seller at Pipliyhana intersection has heated up the politics of the city. Along with BJP leaders, Congress has also opposed this incident.

On Friday morning, former minister and MLA Jitu Patwari came to meet the child who set up an egg shop on the cart. Jeetu Patwari met the child Paras Raikwar and assured all possible help. At the same time, Congress city president Vinay Bakaliwal also helped the child financially. Patwari said that the administration needs to have a master plan. They just are talking about driving away Corona on the basis of assumptions.

Patwari also assured of financial help to those who earn and eat daily. “How will it happen if you stop rationing and tell people to avoid Corona. You have no master plan. The BJP is holding a rally and the administration is going all blind on it. They need to interact with the businessman, cart, hawker.”