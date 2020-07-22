Madhya Pradesh: Over non-payment of electricity bills, farmers’ TV, fridge, bikes seized in Betul

BHOPAL: The lockdown has proved to be a crisis for both of them. On one hand the electricity department is suffering revenue loss and on the other hand, farmers are financially hit as their produce are not fetching appropriate returns.

Amidst this situation, the electricity department seized TV, fridge and bikes of farmers for non-payment of electricity bills in Betul district. In the process, some of the officials went overboard and seized bikes of farmers who didn’t even have electricity connections in their names.

The staff of Amla Rural Electricity Distribution Company that comes under Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited (central discom) started a revenue recovery drive in six villages including Badgaon, Brahminwada, Khedli Bazar and Chhipanya.

The farmers from these villages hadn’t paid electricity bills for their irrigation pumps. The drive was against 51 farmers, said the electricity department official. The company officials had given them notice after which the recovery drive started.