Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Thackeray To Visit Pandhurna On Sept 22

He will unveil a statue of the iconic Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Shivaji Chowk.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the upcoming elections, Aditya Thackeray, the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, is scheduled to visit Pandhurna on September 22. He will unveil a statue of the iconic Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at Shivaji Chowk. The unveiling ceremony will be held at 11 AM at the MP Ground in Pandhurna.

According to local reports, preparations for this event are already in full swing, with a Nagar Pradakshina (city procession) planned for September 20 at 5 PM. During the procession, the statue of Shivaji Maharaj will be encircled as a mark of reverence.

Prominent political figures, including former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Member of Parliament Nakul Nath, are expected to attend the ceremony. Aditya Thackeray, who leads the Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, will be the chief guest, adding significance to the event.

This ceremony holds great cultural and historical importance for Pandhurna and Maharashtra as it pays homage to the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, celebrating his enduring legacy in the region. The event is expected to draw a large audience, further promoting the cultural heritage of Pandhurna and Maharashtra.

