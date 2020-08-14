Madhya Pradesh: About 1 lakh students with ATKT to appear in open book exams

Announcement of open book exams for college students has come as a boon for students who could not clear their previous exams and had to appear for their backlog or the ATKT (Allowed to Keep Terms) exams.
Covid induced ‘Open Book’ exams has come as a major relief for the students who had ATKT pending to be cleared. About one lakh such students will be able to appear in these exams availing an opportunity to pass them sitting in their homes.
The higher education department issued detailed guidelines related to exams for undergraduate and postgraduate classes. While first and second year students of UG classes are being given general promotion, examinations will be held for final year students of UG and PG students.
Students who could not clear their previous exams have now a golden chance to improve their results. Higher education department has made clear that separate exams will not be organized for the students who have backlog.
The guidelines issued by the department on instructions of University Grants Commission (UGC) haven’t said anything on students who could not pass the exams despite open book facility.
“It seems that the officials have decided that they will not fail any student in the exams. That is why they haven’t said anything related to it,” said a senior official of the department.
