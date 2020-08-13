Madhya Pradesh: Open book exams for final year students

Indore: As Covid-19 continues to take a toll on academic activities, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday released much-awaited guidelines for exams and results for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

As expected, the DHE directed open book exams for final year/semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Directives were given to the universities to wind up exams in September and declare results by end of October.

The universities have been told to get the paper set in August. There should be only one paper for one subject.

The universities will upload question papers on a dedicated website providing option to students to access the papers using IDs allocated to them under student information system.

As per the timetable fixed by the university, students will have to write exams and submit the answer books all together at the nearest designated centre.