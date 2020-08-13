Madhya Pradesh: Open book exams for final year students

Indore: As Covid-19 continues to take a toll on academic activities, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday released much-awaited guidelines for exams and results for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
As expected, the DHE directed open book exams for final year/semester students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
Directives were given to the universities to wind up exams in September and declare results by end of October.
The universities have been told to get the paper set in August. There should be only one paper for one subject.
The universities will upload question papers on a dedicated website providing option to students to access the papers using IDs allocated to them under student information system.
As per the timetable fixed by the university, students will have to write exams and submit the answer books all together at the nearest designated centre.
The students can also sent answer books though post to lead college principal. Answer books will not be accepted after deadline set by the university.
The DHE stated that ATKT exams can also be conducted in open book mode during the same period.
As for final year/semester exams of UTDs are concerned, the universities have been igiven the choice of holding exam in online mode if they wish to do so.
A-4 size paper for exams
Students need to write exam on A-4 paper. They can use any type of paper but it should be of A-4 size. Students are also required to use blue colour ballpoint pen to write exams.
Important highlights
UG first year: Results to be prepared on basis of internal marks of students.
UG second year/PG second semester: Results to be prepared considering 50% marks from internal exams and remaining 50% from last year results.
UG final results
In case no paper was held: Final year results will be prepared taking 50% marks through open book exam and 25-25% marks from first and second year exams respectively.
In case two-to three papers of UG were already held: Open book exam will be conducted for remaining papers. Results will be prepared taking in consideration marks obtained by students in traditional mode exams, 50% marks of papers for which open book exams were conducted and 25-25% marks from first and second year exams respectively of the same subjects for which open book exams were conducted.
PG Final Results: 50% marks from open book exam and remaining 50% from aggregate of first, second and third semester exams.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)