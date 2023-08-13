 Madhya Pradesh: A Man Killed, Four Injured In Bee Attack During A Funeral Procession' Dhar
Madhya Pradesh: A Man Killed, Four Injured In Bee Attack During A Funeral Procession' Dhar

When the villagers were returning after performing the last rites of the deceased, a swarm of bees attacked them.

Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed and four other persons were injured when they were attacked by a swarm of honey bees while returning from a funeral in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kherwa village, located 70 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Bag police station in-charge Kailash Chouhan said a person died on Saturday, following which his funeral was held at Muktidham outside the village.

A man, identified as Bondar Singh, died on the spot while four others were injured, the official said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwani, he said.

