Bhopal News: Growing Awareness On Fitness Will Create More Olympians’ | Reprresentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film and TV actor Payal Rohatgi has said the growing awareness on fitness will create more Olympians in the long run. "The Union Sports Ministry through the Fit India movement is creating enormous awareness for fitness and healthy lifestyle. This will ensure that we are moving towards being more Viksit and the vision of Viksit Bharat is getting closer," said Rohtagi.

If our population imbibes this healthy lifestyle, we will get more and more sportspersons and Olympians in the long run. The fact that our Prime Minister tells his Ministerial team to ride cycle to promote the vision of fitness is something incredible we can learn and teach our children and the coming generations," Payal added.

Payal, wife of wrestler Sangram Singh, was attending the 56th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle, oorganizedby Sports Authority of India (SAI) at MANIT in the city.

Over 1,200 participants took part in the event, flagged of by sports minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang. Olympian judoka Garima Choudhary was also present.

Zumba emerged as one of the biggest highlights, drawing crowds with its infectious beats, while rope skipping, yoga and interactive fitness activities ensured there was something for everyone.

From a breathtaking Mallakhamb performance by young artists who have taken part at the India’s Got Talent, coming in from the forests of Abujhmarh in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh, the event blended sport, culture and inspiration seamlessly.

Game zones buzzed with activity, children raced alongside parents, seniors joined stretching sessions, and students captured every moment on their phones, making the morning a visual spectacle.

Let's take cycling every Sunday: Sarang

“I congratulate the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India for giving out the nationwide message of fitness through this cycling movement. Positivity and hard work ensure physical and mental fitness. And we have to abide by it. The benefits of cycling are immense. Let's take cycling every Sunday and keep the 4-wheelers at bay.”

Vishvas Sarang, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports