 Madhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur

They were busy in revelry when a swarm of bees appeared and attacked them.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Youths enjoying picnic faced wrath of a swarm of honey bees in Burhanpur on Monday. Many of them were stung by the bees. As per information, a group of youngsters from Thathar Baldi village under Nimbola police station had gone on a picnic. They were busy in revelry when a swarm of bees appeared and attacked them. The attack created panic among the people and everyone ran to keep oneself safe leaving belongings behind. Many covered their faces with handkerchiefs but to no avail.  A video of the attack also went viral on social media.

Read Also
MP: Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 75 yrs post independence, villagers struggle for potable water continues in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: 75 yrs post independence, villagers struggle for potable water continues in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: 101 criminals held in 7-hr-long combing patrolling by Dhar police

Madhya Pradesh: 101 criminals held in 7-hr-long combing patrolling by Dhar police

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life in jail for raping mentally challenged in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Man gets life in jail for raping mentally challenged in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad prez attends PMAY(R) house-warming function in Khachrod

Madhya Pradesh: Janpad prez attends PMAY(R) house-warming function in Khachrod