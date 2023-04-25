Madhya Pradesh: Many injured in honey bees’ attack in Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Youths enjoying picnic faced wrath of a swarm of honey bees in Burhanpur on Monday. Many of them were stung by the bees. As per information, a group of youngsters from Thathar Baldi village under Nimbola police station had gone on a picnic. They were busy in revelry when a swarm of bees appeared and attacked them. The attack created panic among the people and everyone ran to keep oneself safe leaving belongings behind. Many covered their faces with handkerchiefs but to no avail. A video of the attack also went viral on social media.