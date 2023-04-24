 MP: Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur

MP: Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur

The incident was reported at Thathar Baldi village under the Nimbola police station on Monday afternoon.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths out on a picnic were attacked by honeybees in Burhanpur district on Monday. Several were injured after they were stung by a swarm of angry bees.

As per information, the incident was reported at Thathar Baldi village under the Nimbola police station on Monday afternoon.

A swarm of angry bees from a tree opened an attack on a group of youths picnicking in the village.

This created a ruckus among people, and everybody ran away, leaving behind their belongings. In order to escape the bees' attack, they also covered their face with handkerchiefs but were no availed.

The bees did not leave the chase of the people, and to avoid the sting of the bees, they had to run away from the scene. A video of the attack also went viral on social media sites. All picnickers managed to escape with only a few injuries.

Read Also
MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur

MP: Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur

MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui in 'hurt speech' case to Indore

SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui in 'hurt speech' case to Indore

Indore: CBSE introduces skill modules for middle school

Indore: CBSE introduces skill modules for middle school