MP: Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur

Many injured after swarm of bees attack picnickers in Burhanpur |

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths out on a picnic were attacked by honeybees in Burhanpur district on Monday. Several were injured after they were stung by a swarm of angry bees.

As per information, the incident was reported at Thathar Baldi village under the Nimbola police station on Monday afternoon.

A swarm of angry bees from a tree opened an attack on a group of youths picnicking in the village.

This created a ruckus among people, and everybody ran away, leaving behind their belongings. In order to escape the bees' attack, they also covered their face with handkerchiefs but were no availed.

The bees did not leave the chase of the people, and to avoid the sting of the bees, they had to run away from the scene. A video of the attack also went viral on social media sites. All picnickers managed to escape with only a few injuries.