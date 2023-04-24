 MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

Thieves executed the incidents at three places in Shastri Nagar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Nai Duniya

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three cases of robbery were reported from empty flats in Shastri Nagar limits Station Road Police station area in Ratlam on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to the reports of Nai Duniya, the thieves have broken the locks of three empty flats. The families living in two flats had moved out of the city while the other was a guest house flat. The theft took place in the flat of a teacher of Guru Teg Bahadur Public School Shastri Nagar, Shama Chellani living in Saideep Apartment. She along with the family went to Ujjain on Sunday evening itself.

Notably, the police had not yet been able to trace the accused of the theft that took place three days ago in Ashtavinayak Colony of the industrial area.

Read Also
MP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

MP: 2 coaches of Ratlam-Ambedkar Nagar train catch fire; no casualty

MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui in 'hurt speech' case to Indore

SC transfers all FIRs against comedian Munawar Faruqui in 'hurt speech' case to Indore

Indore: CBSE introduces skill modules for middle school

Indore: CBSE introduces skill modules for middle school