MP: Burglars break into 3 empty flats at night, decamp with cash & jewels in Ratlam

Nai Duniya

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Three cases of robbery were reported from empty flats in Shastri Nagar limits Station Road Police station area in Ratlam on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to the reports of Nai Duniya, the thieves have broken the locks of three empty flats. The families living in two flats had moved out of the city while the other was a guest house flat. The theft took place in the flat of a teacher of Guru Teg Bahadur Public School Shastri Nagar, Shama Chellani living in Saideep Apartment. She along with the family went to Ujjain on Sunday evening itself.

Notably, the police had not yet been able to trace the accused of the theft that took place three days ago in Ashtavinayak Colony of the industrial area.