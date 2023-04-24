 MP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit in April
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit in April

MP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit in April

Modi will also inaugurate various projects worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, among other development workers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the first AIIMS in the North East | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Rewa on Monday. He will soon address Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas across the country.

Notably, this is PM's second visit in Madhya Pradesh in April. On April 1, he flagged off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express.

His Rewa visit aims to strengthen the BJP's placement in Vindhya region, ahead of MP Assembly elections.

Modi will also inaugurate various projects worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, among other development workers.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh and Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste will be present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

MP: PM Modi flags off 3 trains in Rewa, inaugurates railway projects worth more than Rs 2300 crore

MP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit...

MP: Eyeing Vindhya win in upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi arrives in Rewa; his second MP visit...

Madhya Pradesh issues helpline number for its citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan

Madhya Pradesh issues helpline number for its citizens stuck in war-torn Sudan

Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal: If one learns to read poetry, he will learn to write poetry

Bhopal: CM meets participants of Sushasan Yatra

Bhopal: CM meets participants of Sushasan Yatra