Bhopal News: 'Operation Muskan': 12,314 Girls Went Missing; Police Recovered 13,774 In 2025 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Under Operation Muskan, launched by PHQ’s Women Safety Wing, police recovered more girls than those went missing in 2025. Officials said 12,314 girls were reported missing, while 13,774 were recovered.

While cases of theft, assault, and rape continue to rise in police records, pending cases of missing girls have decreased. Many were recovered from across Madhya Pradesh as well as other states.

Missing cases have been increasing over the past three years. Until 2022, fewer than 10,000 girls went missing each year. Since 2023, figures have steadily risen. In 2023, 11,250 reported missing, while in 2024, 11,907 reported missing. In 2025, 12,314 girls went missing.

Pending & recovered cases

Pending & recovered cases | FP Photo

Data released by Police Headquarters shows a consistent increase in missing-girl cases since 2023, while recoveries have helped reduce pending cases.

Girl rescued after 8 years

In 2017, a girl went missing from Ranapur bus stand, Jhabua district. Despite family appeals and aRs 20,000 police reward, no information emerged.In 2025, Operation Muskan reopened the case, and police traced the girl to Godhra, Gujarat. She was safely returned to her family.

Recent recoveries

In May 2025, a girl disappeared from her home in Jamodi police station. Police used CCTV and location tracking to locate her in Singrauli and return her safely. Another girl missing from Rampur Naikin police station was found in Maihar and reunited with her family.