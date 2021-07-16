Madhya Pradesh: 19 rescued, eleven bodies recovered in Vidisha well collapse case, rescue operation called off

BHOPAL/ GANJ BASODA: Eleven bodies were taken on late Friday night from the well that caved in on Thursday night in Lal Patar village in Vidisha district. As many as 19 people have been pulled out safely from the well. The rescue operation was called off later in the night after bodies of eleven missing villagers were recovered.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the parapet wall of the well in Lal Patar village in Ganj Basoda, gave way, and the people who were standing on it fell inside.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 each to injured and free medical treatment. District in-charge minister Vishwas Sarang distributed the cheques to the bereaved families in the village.

Rescue operation that began on Thursday night was carried throughout the day on Friday too as the teams faced a lot of challenges in taking out the bodies which were stuck in mud inside the well. The bodies have been disfigured and beyond recognition, police said. Eleven people missing from the village and bodies of eleven villagers have been fished out, police said. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, local police, administration and other authorities have been pressed into rescue operations.