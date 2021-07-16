Bhopal: Officers in Satna are mentally sick, says irked Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over flouting of protocol, state forest minister Vijay Shah said government officials posted in Satna district are mentally sick. Shah is also minister incharge of Satna district.

Shah reached Satna to take part in District Planning Committee on Friday morning. However, he was shocked to see that no official including collector or SP was present to welcome him at railway station. Even the district BJP president was missing.

Shah reached Satna railway station by Rewanchal Express train and was taken to the circuit house in official vehicle. When he did not see any official at the railway station, he was annoyed.

“If media persons are present here, they should publish it (absence of officers and breach of protocol) prominently. It seems that officers here are mentally sick,” said Shah.

However, the district officials have claimed innocence. A district official said that they were informed that minister will come via plane, so they made arrangements at airstrip. Later, they came to know that Shah will reach by train, so the officials reached station.

“Officers looked for the minister in first class AC compartment but he reached there in AC class three,” said an official. All officials reached circuit house later, he added.