Gujarat: With Amit Shah in town, CM Vijay Rupani rules out cabinet reshuffle rumours

On a day when Union Home Minister and his mentor Amit Shah came calling, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday set at rest all speculations about a possible expansion of his Cabinet and ruled out accommodating any dissenters or turncoats in statutory boards and state-run corporations.

Rupani told reporters after a meeting with the Union Home Minister, “There is no question of any (Cabinet) expansion. Also, no appointments are being made in boards and corporations”.

“All these are mere speculations”, he said, a week after BJP’s Gujarat incharge Bhupendra Yadav made two State visits in quick succession to take a feedback from the ground after allegations of the State Government’s mishandling of the Covid-19 situation.

Even as there was a buzz about some changes in Gujarat, Yadav’s visit only fueled these speculations. Sources had then claimed there might be a reshuffle while a change of guard had long been ruled out.

This is besides attempts to smoothen coordination between the government and the organisation, given the less than cordial relations between Rupani and State BJP chief CR Paatil.

However, the Chief Minister’s statement when Amit Shah is in town has as of now put to rest all speculations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat from Monday, where he is scheduled to visit three Covid-19 vaccination centres, including one in Ahmedabad, officials said.