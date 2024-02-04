Madhya Pradesh: Protest At Damoh Police Station Over Dispute; 1 Held, Case Registered Against 4

Madhay Pradesh: Protest At Damoh Police Station Over Dispute; 1 Held, Case Registered Against 4 | Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Several members of a certain community staged a protest outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city after a scuffle between a tailor and some persons of another community following a dispute, police said on Sunday.

The Damoh police have registered a case against 4 persons and arrested one of them in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

In fact, 4 persons had a dispute with a tailor over the stitching of clothes in a certain manner which led to a scuffle between them on Saturday night, he said.

4 booked, 1 arrested

As per a complaint, a cleric was also allegedly manhandled during the incident, the official said.

After the incident, a large number of people gathered outside the Kotwali police station and staged a protest.

The police have registered a case against all four persons under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident and one of them has been arrested, the official said.