Narmada Lift Irrigation Project: MLA Shekhawat Accuses PHE, RES Depts Of Serious Corruption In MP's Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Badnawar assembly constituency, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, on Saturday, accused the rural engineering services (RES) and public health engineering (PHE) departments of serious corruption and assured that those involved in this would be punished soon as both departments are directly connected with the public.

Shekhawat was addressing the media persons regarding the ongoing project to bring Narmada water to Badnawar. He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to ensure transparency and accountability in these crucial departments.

The MLA said that the delay in the Narmada Lift Irrigation Project and the corruption involved in this much-anticipated project were among the burning issues raised during the recently concluded assembly elections. Being an MLA of this region, completion of this project within the stipulated time limit as well as thorough investigation into the project will be on its priority list.

He said that preparations have started to implement the Narmada project in Badnawar assembly constituency and it will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, Narmada lift irrigation work will be done and in the second, Narmada water will be delivered to the fields through pipeline.

Discussions have started with the officials and contractors and from March 1, under the second phase, the work of providing water to the fields by laying pipelines is to be done. The money of this ambitious project of Rs 3,000 crore is to be deposited in the account. Talks have taken place with officers and secretaries of Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), he added.

On corruption, he claimed that an amount of Rs 4 crore was to be deposited in the government treasury after excavation. In which some people have caused huge loss to the government by manipulating it.

During this time, illegal digging was done all around Multhan gram panchayat. In Mangalia panchayat, 10 times more dumpers lifted the murram. Few people together have accomplished this feat. Questions will be raised in the Assembly for its comprehensive investigation, he said.