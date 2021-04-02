LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: ‘Responding to duty’s call needs but God’s blessings’

BHOPAL: Light was penetrating through the eastern vault of the sky on a sweltering May dawn. Railway Board member Nilesh Lal was sitting in his office at Sant Hirdaram Railway station (Bhopal).

Lal suddenly stood up and went out of his office. He then stepped towards the railway station as the Shramik Express was about to arrive. He is one of those who were leading the battle against the corona pandemic from the front. Lal and his team were dishing out food and water bottles to the migrant workers coming from different parts of the country during the lockdown.

As he got to the platform, the clammy May morning broke. Because of the corona-induced curfew, the station was empty. A few members of his team were present there. To help the migrant workers reach their destinations, the railway ministry had launched several Shramik Expresses.

No sooner had the train arrived at the platform than a large number of migrant workers disembarked. Their destinations were different parts of the state. Many of those places are far from Bhopal. Such workers had to catch buses or any other vehicles to reach their homes. Lal arranged vehicles for them, too.