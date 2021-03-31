LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: 53-year-old blind woman still remembers, ‘Keep shut. Or else, I’ll kill you’

BHOPAL: Dark has been her outer world since childhood. Her inner world has always been as bright as daylight, but a tragedy darkened that, too, on an April night in the lockdown.

Despite being visually challenged, the 53-year-old woman has always fought her way to success. Her husband was stranded in Rajasthan because of the lockdown that seemed to have struck the thoroughfares in Bhopal dead. She decided to have an early night, since she had scarcely had anything to do.

No sooner had she fallen into the arms of silken repose than a criminal slipped into her room. When the man tried to put a gag on her mouth, she woke up. She felt someone was trying to force himself on her. She could neither move, nor raise an alarm.

A terrific fear swirled in her body. It almost chilled her. The man put the gag on her mouth. He whispered, “Chup raho. Nahin to maar dalunga (Don’t shout. Or else, I’ll kill you).” All her efforts to wrench off the clutches of that beast failed. The criminal ran away after violating her. As soon as she came around, she began to cry for help.