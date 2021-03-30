LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK Dauntless woman IAS officer dared corona, tension with a smiling face

BHOPAL: The entire world was facing the fury of the coronavirus that consumed millions of lives. Amid the pandemic, many were leading troupes to battle against the virus on many fronts. Principal secretary Pallavi Jain Govil was one of them. Dauntless that she is, she never left the battle ground. One day, the virus struck her.

At that time, Pallavi had to fight on two fronts – her own illness and the criticism that came streaming from different corners. As the corona was casting a cruel glance over the state, she was the principal secretary of health department. She was leading the health department’s team from the front without caring about herself.

She fell ill. And that kicked up a controversy. Pallavi prescribed certain protocols about how to keep the virus at arm’s length. Those protocols are still followed. She wanted to be treated remaining in isolation at home. As media persons raised a hue and cry over her demand for home isolation, she had to be admitted to a hospital. Govil said those actually required to go to hospital should be sent there and the asymptomatic patients might stay at home. Nobody listened to her.

On April 4 last year, when she tested positive she was on pins and needles, though for while. Her staying indoors turned into a major issue. Govil says she wanted to file a defamation case but the advice of some friends kept her away from doing that. She says her husband Manoj Govil who, too, is a principal secretary had been with her in that hour of crisis. Her husband’s cool approach became her strength. He made all the arrangements within an hour as well as always cheered her up.