LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: 1,100-kilometre arduous journey from Bhopal to Motihari saw happy end

BHOPAL: The vicious corona virus was creeping throughout the world in mid-May last year, as Mukesh Pandey, a 26-year-old work supervisor, set out of Bhopal with his heavily pregnant wife, Babita. He was accompanied by his brother, Navneet.

Their destination was Motihari, Bihar. Just as other cities in the country, Bhopal was also under lockdown. The Pandeys were living in Professors’ Colony in the city. Both Mukesh and Navneet were working at a construction site. Babita is a housewife.

The lockdown rendered both the brothers jobless. The manager of the construction site gave them a few months’ salary so that they might survive. Mukesh decided to leave for Motihari, more than 1,100km away from the city. Making that trek and that, too, with a pregnant wife, was more than wearisome.

That apart, at that time, getting a pass for travelling from one place to another was as arduous as hitting upon a piece diamond in a coal mine. Still, Mukesh’s one thought was to reach Motihari, as Babita wanted to spend the last few months of her pregnancy at her mother’s. He was ready to take that risk. So, as soon as he got that valuable piece of paper, his heart began to race. But hiring a vehicle was also a hard slog, especially in those days. Mukesh, however, got it arranged through an acquaintance of his.

At daybreak, on Saturday, May 23, the Pandeys got into a car. So began their strenuous journey. The way was long. The heat was unbearable. Besides, an enemy called corona was lurking. Dust carried by the dry and hot northerlies covered the car. They often wondered if they would reach their destination. It was eerie, and the road was entirely empty, and they had no knowledge what might lie ahead. There was checking by policemen off and on.