LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: Man sells kiosk to keep the wolf from the door

BHOPAL: It was another dull evening in March. The coronavirus had already burnt up millions of lives across the world. The economy was in tatters.

It was lying in wait on the rims of the country. Rumours were doing the rounds that the government had planned to impose a long haul of lockdown to keep the virus outside the country’s borders.

In such an evening, after the day’s business, Prakash was closing his kiosk.

A while later he walked up to his small dwelling in Subhash Nagar slums. On entering his house, as he was washing his feet, he switched on the radio set.

What he heard made him feel as if the earth were moving under his feet.

The new was – Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Janata curfew on March 22. The Prime Minister appealed to everyone to remain indoors, because the number of corona cases was shooting up with each passing day. It meant the virus had already stolen into the country. More than 300 people were afflicted then.

It was, therefore, necessary to observe a voluntary lockdown to keep the disease at bay. That announcement put Prakash on pins and needles. His family members, too, were on edge.

As he had no other income, he thought how he would keep the wolf from the door. That thought made him conjure up the images of stormy days ahead. No sooner had he called up that terrible picture to his mind than he shot out of his home. He returned with some vegetables and one kilo of rice. The 32-year-old Prakash looked at his 76-year-old mother with a smile. He said, “It’s okay. We’ll manage.”