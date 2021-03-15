LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: Pandemic will turn into dreamscape one day

BHOPAL: The lockdown began one year ago. Time and memory seemed to have lost all meaning then. The days are incredibly long in March. In that period, the passing of time resembled a painting of Salvador Dali, ‘Dreamscape’. It is a landscape with the strangeness or mystery characteristic of dreams. The surrealist artist’s famous painting of melting clocks includes a silver pocket watch draped like a shirt hung up to dry over a dead tree branch.

When the lockdown started, nobody knew how long it would continue. Everyone thought it would soon end. Yet, it continued for nearly three months. The lockdown was lifted phase-wise. Bhopal, like any other city in the country, has wobbled back to normal life.

In Dali’s ‘Dreamscape’, his clocks are soft and malleable. It represents, as the painter refers to, ‘the camembert of time’. It reminds an art-lover that time and memory are inter-linked. Neither is as rigid as one thinks.

The time that is empty passes slowly. So did the time of the lockdown. It was like a watched kettle never boils. It is like one of Dali’s clocks. But the opposite is true when people assess time retrospectively. That Bhopalis did with courage.