Bhopal: Lockdown was blessing in disguise for these engineers

On the flip side, corona-induced lockdown has turned some degree-holder job seekers into budding entrepreneurs.
A few engineering graduates here developed a system to monitor traffic congestion and regulate signals keeping vehicular congestion, while there are who have come with the idea to launch a start up to help people battling mental stress and to hand a helping hand to artistes during these difficult times.
Now, the innovative ideas of these budding entrepreneurs have been incubated with the B-Nest incubation centre of the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL). B-Nest is an innovation house to budding start-ups to give them the best of the infrastructure and services to help promote their business ideas and turn it into a flourishing business house.
The long nationwide lockdown made a few engineers, who have been looking for salaried jobs, to look into different directions. With ample free time in hand, they chewed over their ideas and then came up with concrete plans to begin a start-up. Bhumika Vallabhdas, 2020 engineering pass out, says she and her friends decided to develop traffic synchronisation and management system. The system will help monitoring and management of traffic movement in a better way. The traffic light signals remain green even when there is no vehicle on the side, while on the adjacent side red signal flashes even when a number of vehicles are queued up to move, said Bhumika pointing at the un-synchronised signalling system. Speaking about the system her team has developed, Bhumika said the AI based system JPAB will regulate the signals according to the number of vehicles on a side. The idea came up during lockdown, and my four college friends and I brought it to reality, she said.
Naveen Ganeshan, who was working as a freelance consultant said that he came across people who were dealing with mental stress during the lockdown. It was then that idea of start up Botyug occurred. His start up will share information of all such organisations, and clinics, medical facilities which helps people battling stress and anxiety issues.
Indrapuri resident, Aman Soni, has launched website Amantran, an open platform for artistes. Any artist can register on the website and share details like number of performances and awards. The nation-wide lockdown has hit all sectors of the society and artists are no exception, said Soni.
After completing the engineering, I took part in theatres and other cultural activities and also managed father’s business, however, I got ample time to think and give shape to my ideas during lockdown, said Soni. “I thought of developing a platform that can help other artists to gain recognition and work, which is needed of the hour,” he added.
