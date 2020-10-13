Bhopal: Declare zero year till class 8, reopen schools after Covid vaccine is available, demand parents’ association

BHOPAL: Parents association has demanded to declare the academic session 2020-21 as zero year till class eighth. They say that the schools should only be opened after vaccine for Covid-19 is available in the market.

The Palak Mahasangh had raised the issue of fees being charged by the schools even for the period when the schools were closed. When the government and schools did not pay heed, it filed a petition in the court.

State president of the Palak Mahasangh, Kamal Vishwakarma said that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and school education minister Inder Singh Parmar requesting them to declare this academic session as zero year till class 8.

“These are extraordinary times and the world is undergoing a challenge of unusual kind because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Various studies conducted across the world have proved that children and senior citizens are the most vulnerable class for the deadly virus,” said Vishwakarma.

About five months have already passed with schools remaining completely shut for students till class 8. Various reports suggest that vaccine might be available in India around December.

General secretary of the Palak Mahasangh, Prabodh Pandya said that parents from across the state have expressed solidarity with the organization. “We filed a petition in the High Court and asked to intervene when the government failed to provide any relief for the fee during lockdown period,” said Pandya.

“Most of the parents are teaching their children through various means including online classes organised by the schools. If this academic session is declared zero year, it will relieve students and the parents alike of stress they are going through,” he added.

In its recent statement issued by the school education department, schools up to class 8 have been instructed to remain shut till November 15. Decision to open schools will be taken after the festivals, said an official of the school education department.