Bhopal: Hospital denies handing over a body over non-payment, CM house intervenes, deposits security cheque

BHOPAL: Relatives of a patient staged a protest at Sidhanta Hospital after the administration denied handing over the body for non-payment of bills. The hospital handed over the body after a phone call from CM House and deposition of security cheque. The patient had Ayushman Card but as all diseases are not covered under it the private hospital asked his family to make the full payment.

Anil Verma of Obedulalganj was admitted to Sidhanta Hospital and was treated for multiple problems. Earlier, he was being treated at Manoria hospital after aperture detected in his abdomen. Ten-days ago, he was shifted to Sidhanta Hospital. He passed away on Sunday night. The hospital handed over a bill of Rs 3.27 lakh. We had deposited Rs 1.15 lakh at time of admission and Rs 1.75 lakh was spent over medicines during treatment and now the Hospital has handed us a bill of over Rs 3 lakh, a family member said.

Dr Sobhodh Varsheny said that we admitted the patient after receiving a phone call from Congress leader and former Red Cross Society chairman Mukesh Nyak.

“Anil Vishwakarma(34) from Obedullaganj was referred to Manoria hospital following aperture in his abdomen. For the last ten days, he was being treated at our facility. He had developed Tuberculosis in his whole body. I advised the family to shift the patient to AIIMS and also informed them that they will be able to use the Ashysman Card there but the family kept lingering the matter,” Varsheny said, adding that private hospitals do not cover all diseases under Ayushman scheme.

The patient died on Sunday, and when the administration asked them to pay the bill amount, they created ruckus, informed Varsheny. However, later in the night they left for Obedullaganj assuring that the cheque will CM House will deposit the amount. “I called the family in the morning and asked them to come to the hospital. The family informed that they have received a call from CM house and that they will deposit the cheque. Even we (hospital) received a call from CM house. The family arrived in the afternoon and deposited the security cheque and thereafter the body was handed over to them,” the doctor said.