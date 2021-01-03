Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal’s young painter Riya Jain enters India Book of Records for winning maximum painting contests during lockdown

BHOPAL: City’s young painter Riya Jain has made it to India Book of Records recently for winning maximum number of painting competitions during the corona induced lockdown.

Riya has won one international and 50 national awards during the lockdown from April 10 to August 20, 2020. Her works focused on making people aware of ways to protect themselves from corona, address climate change through education and yoga among others.

Riya has been appreciated for making motivational paintings during the lockdown and has received title, Youngest Multi-Talented Internationally Renowned Painter. She received Super Talented Kid award.

She has bagged first prize in more than 160 painting competitions including 12 international and 70 national contests so far. She is also the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign and winner of Rashtriya Bal Shakti Award 2020. Besides painting, she is interested in karate, skating, writing and video- making.