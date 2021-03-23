LOCKDOWN FLASHBACK: Pithode who led corona warriors from front pens a book on his experiences

BHOPAL: The word corona is as frightful as a cobra in a dark green forest. For that reason, the thought of how a man, who was responsible for handling the situation created by that creepy virus, makes someone’s hair stand on the end. It was a challenge — a challenge that only a few would accept. And Pithode did that. On March 22, when the first coronavirus patient was detected in Bhopal, Tarun Pithode’s strenuous trek to fight down the disease in the city began. Then, he was the collector of Bhopal.

He was shifted from that post on June 18. It was an epic battle that Pithode led against the virus for 89 days. He was working as collector of the state capital on those days. Now, Pithode plans to write a tome on his corona-related experiences. The book, likely to be published after two months, may turn out to be an important document for those who are involved in crisis management.

After Bengaluru and New Delhi, Bhopal was the centre of all activities associated with the toppling of the Congress government. The Vidhan Sabha session was called. Important politicians were visiting the state capital every day; and press conferences were regularly held.

In the meantime, law and order had to be maintained and the pandemic arrested. Pithode and his team never fell short of expectations. They worked as precisely as a surgeon’s scalpel. It was after his transfer that the number of patients suddenly shot up in the state capital, but the situation remained under control.The main reason was that, between March and June, he activated the system so much so that the rise in number of patients did not have any impact on the people.

Now, let’s see what Pithode says about his experiences. He says many corona cases were reported from different parts of the country. At that time, he regularly held discussions with the chief medical and health officer about the pandemic. There were clear indications that the virus would soon hit the state capital. Many people felt bad when he stopped shaking hands with them from February. Some of them even called it a showbiz.