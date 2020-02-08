Liquor shops to go up in Madhya Pradesh, excise policy presented before CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The number of liquor shops will go up in the state in 2020-21 in comparison to that of 2019-20.

The excise policy for the next financial year was presented before Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday.

All liquor shops will be auctioned in the next financial year.

Fixed rates of any shop will not be renewed. After 2015-16, liquor shops were not allotted through auction. Now that there is a policy to auction the liquor shops, the government hopes that revenue will increase.

A provision has been made in the excise policy that the contractors will pay additional charges before opening sub-shops.