Liquor shops to go up in Madhya Pradesh, excise policy presented before CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The number of liquor shops will go up in the state in 2020-21 in comparison to that of 2019-20.
The excise policy for the next financial year was presented before Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday.
All liquor shops will be auctioned in the next financial year.
Fixed rates of any shop will not be renewed. After 2015-16, liquor shops were not allotted through auction. Now that there is a policy to auction the liquor shops, the government hopes that revenue will increase.
A provision has been made in the excise policy that the contractors will pay additional charges before opening sub-shops.
A contractor will open a shop in a rural area where there is no liquor outlet within ten-km.
Similarly, liquor shops will be open in an area in the city where there is no liquor outlet within five kilometers. The contractors may also open sub-shops.
It was also decided that there will be provisions for smoothening the process for giving bar licence.
Provisions were also made for opening of ahatas by paying additional charges.
The number of shops in cities will be increased along with that of the ones in rural areas.
The meeting also discussed how to increase revenue through the excise department.
Chief Minister told the meeting that provisions should be made in the new excise policy that the government might earn revenue by controlling sale of liquor.
According to sources, the government may issue the excise policy directly through the coordination committee and get it ratified by the cabinet later.
