Madhya Pradesh: Excise policy may be adopted without cabinet discussion

BHOPAL: Proposal to open liquor shops will be included in the excise policy being prepared for 2020-21. Such shops will be given to liquor contractors in the name of sub-shops.

The excise department prepared a draft of the new excise policy and sent it to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday. He will discuss about it with the officials concerned on Saturday.

The excise policy may be implemented without discussion in the cabinet.

The government will, however, get it ratified by the cabinet later. Proposal for opening of sub-shops has been included in the policy which has been recently brought.

Once the permission is given to the liquor contractors, new shops will start functioning in the state.